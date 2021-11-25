RAMSDALE NOMINATED FOR BEST PLAYER AWARD

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been rewarded for the good start to his career in North London after the England national team invitee was named as part of an eight-man nominees’ list for the Premier League Player of the Month Award as far as October 2021 is concerned.

Ramsdale was one of the eight players who made the list released on Thursday. The ex-Bournemouth shot stopper has been in very good form for the Gunners since they paid an initial fee of around £24m to sign him from English Championship outfit Sheffield United. Arsenal might need to pay as much as £30m for Ramsdale depending on add-ons.

The other players who made the list of nominees for the aforementioned award are Phil Foden (Manchester City), TinoLivramento (Southampton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool),YouriTielemans (Leicester City), Maxwell Cornet (Burnley) and Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Arsenal shot stopper Ramsdale kept two clean sheets in the four Premier League games played last month. The Englishman was the best player on the pitch as he produced a sensational display in goal to earn a clean sheet against Leicester City last weekend. Ramsdale made eight saves in the Arsenal goal to propel his team to a 2-0 win at the home of the Foxes. It was the second of his two clean sheets in October.

Ramsdale started the month with a clean sheet as his Arsenal side played out a goalless draw with home team Brighton and Hove Albion. In the next league game, Ramsdale conceded twice in the second half as Arsenal needed a late Alexandre Lacazette goal to earn a 2-2 draw. French striker Lacazette came off the bench to score the second Arsenal goal. For the third league game of last month, Ramsdale conceded in the last ten minutes as Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-1 at home thanks to the goals from Ghanaian international Thomas Partey, Gabonese striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang and young England midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe. Jacob Ramsey scored the only Villa goal having come off the substitutes’ bench.