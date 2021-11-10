ARSENAL: AUBAMEYANG MAINTAINS GOOD HOME FORM

Arsenal skipper Pierre-EmerickAubameyang has a very good home form in the Premier League this season. The Gabonese striker made it four goals in four starts at the Emirates Stadium in the league this term with one of the goals to help the Gunners end their poor record against Aston Villa.

The Gunners had lost their last three games against Villa in the league before the two teams met for the first time this season and Aubameyang was on target as hosts Arsenal saw off Villa via a 3-1 scoreline.

Aubameyang saw his penalty saved by Villa shot stopper Emiliano Martinez in added time of first half but he was on hand to score the rebound to double the lead for his team after strike partner Alexandre Lacazette was adjudged to have been brought down on by Villa left-back Matt Targett by centre referee Craig Pawson via VAR.

Arsenal had earlier taken the lead through Ghanaian Thomas Partey who found the back of the net with his header some minutes after he came close to breaking the deadlock. Partey had hit the crossbar with a quickly taken shot in the Villa box before he gave his team the lead via a header from an Emile Smith-Rowe corner kick midway into the first half. Smith-Rowe turned goalscorer after the halftime interval as he was the recipient of the third Arsenal goal that put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

Villa Academy graduate Jacob Ramsey came off the bench to score for the Midlands club eight minutes from time with a very good goal but the game had already been decided at that point as the Gunners sealed an impressive victory at the expense of their visitors.

With his goal against Villa, Aubameyang has now scored in all his four Premier League starts at the Emirates Stadium this season. He was also on target against the London duo of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in addition to the winner he got against Norwich City last month.