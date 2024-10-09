ARSENAL HIT WITH MARTINELLI INJURY BLOW

Arsenal have been dealt another injury setback during the international break, with Gabriel Martinelli facing a new fitness concern while on duty with Brazil. The winger, who has been a key player for Arsenal this season, picked up a calf problem while preparing for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers.

Martinelli had been recalled to Dorival Junior’s Brazil squad for the qualifiers against Chile and Peru, joining club teammate Gabriel Magalhaes after being left out of the previous international matches in September. His recall came as a reward for his impressive form at Arsenal, where he has featured in every match across all competitions this season, contributing both goals and assists. His latest contribution was a goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 comeback win against Southampton, further highlighting his importance to the team.

On Friday, Martinelli earned his 14th senior Brazil cap in the 2-1 win over Chile in Santiago, coming off the bench to replace left-back Abner. However, his involvement with Brazil soon turned concerning after he was seen wearing tape during a training session over the weekend. Reports later emerged that he was being accompanied by the team doctor, and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that he had been sent for an MRI scan to assess a right calf injury.

In a statement, the CBF revealed that the scan showed a small area of muscle edema in his right calf, and that Martinelli would remain with the Brazil squad to undergo further physiotherapy. While the injury does not appear to be overly serious, Martinelli is now unlikely to play any part in Brazil’s next qualifier against Peru on Tuesday night in Brasilia.

“Player Gabriel Martinelli complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night which showed a small area of muscle edema in the area,” the CBF statement read. “The athlete continues to undergo physiotherapy treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department.”

For Arsenal, Martinelli’s injury adds to a growing list of concerns as they prepare to return to Premier League action this weekend. Bukayo Saka’s fitness is also in question after the winger limped out of England’s surprise defeat to Greece at Wembley and subsequently withdrew from the squad. Martin Odegaard remains sidelined with an ankle ligament injury sustained during the September international break, and several other key players have been dealing with injuries of their own.

Defenders Jurrien Timber, Ben White, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all been out of action recently, while long-term absentee Kieran Tierney remains unavailable. Midfielders Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey also withdrew from international duty this week due to injury issues. To add to Arsenal’s woes, back-up goalkeeper Neto will be ineligible to feature against Bournemouth this weekend, as he is currently on loan from the Cherries.

With a mounting injury list, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping for some positive news ahead of their trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League, as the Gunners look to maintain their strong start to the season. However, with Martinelli’s fitness now in doubt, Arteta faces yet another potential headache as he seeks to manage his squad through this challenging period.