NICO WILLIAMS TRANSFER RUMOURS SWIRL

Nico Williams, who has attracted interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, insists that the ongoing speculation around his future won’t distract him this season. Despite a summer filled with transfer rumors, the Athletic Club winger remains focused on his current team and personal growth.

Williams was heavily linked with a move after his impressive performances for Spain during their Euro 2024 triumph. Both Arsenal and Barcelona expressed strong interest in signing the 22-year-old, whose contract includes a €58 million (£48.5 million) release clause. However, Williams decided to stay with Athletic Club, taking the prestigious No. 10 shirt, a sign of his growing importance to the team.

While the speculation hasn’t stopped, and Arsenal and Barcelona are expected to revisit their interest next summer, Williams is determined not to let this affect his game. The forward remains clear in his priorities, stating that his main focus is on helping Athletic achieve their goals this season.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” Williams told *El Mundo*. “The [Athletic] fans are very happy that I’m staying here, and I’m very happy to be here. Bilbao is my home, I want to continue enjoying it, and the truth is that I’m very happy.”

His deep connection to the club has only strengthened over time. Having developed through Athletic Club’s youth academy, Williams feels a strong sense of belonging in Bilbao, and his focus is now on helping the team compete at the highest level. His goals for the season include domestic success and a deep run in Europe, where the team has their eyes on a Europa League final on home turf. “I think I’m doing really well and trying to take Athletic to the top in Spain and in Europe, with that [Europa League] final in San Mames that excites us so much. That’s the only thing that matters now.”

The world of football is no stranger to constant transfer speculation, but Williams has learned to take it in stride. He knows that transfer rumors are part of the game, but he insists they don’t impact his performance or mindset. “In the end, you have to live with it. Football works like this, with many interests from clubs, the media, the players… and there is always noise. It is neither bad nor good, it is what it is and it does not affect my performance.”

Though he acknowledges the mental strain that constant speculation can bring, Williams credits his family and friends for keeping him grounded during these challenging times. “On a personal level, there have also been tough times in which you stop to think about many scenarios and it is difficult, but I have an incredible family and friends who support me. I want to think that this will not happen to me every summer.”

For now, Nico Williams remains focused on the present, helping Athletic Club reach new heights this season. He’s set on giving his all for his hometown club, leaving any decisions about his future for another day.