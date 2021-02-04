NEWCASTLE DUO SET FOR RETURN

Newcastle United have been boosted with the news that two of their defensive-minded players will return to the squad for the FA Cup third round tie at Arsenal over the weekend. The Magpies have a tough fixture on their hands after they were drawn with FA Cup holders Arsenal in the third round. The two teams will battle it out for a spot in the fourth round at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the Arsenal game, Newcastle United have club skipper Jamaal Lascelles back in training after recovering from Covid-19 and he’s expected to take his place at the heart of the Newcastle United defence. agpies boss Steve Bruce gave an update on Jamaal Lascelles during his pre-match presser on Friday ahead of the FA Cup clash with Arsenal. He also said that first choice goalkeeper Martin Dubraka will start the game. Slovakian international shot stopper Martin Dubraka has not played this season after he sustained a heel injury in the summer. He returned to the Newcastle United squad for the last two matches in the Premier League. Martin Dubraka faces a big fight to win back his place due to the form of his replacement, Karl Darlow. Dubrakafeatured in the Newcastle United squad for the first time this seasonduring the recent Liverpool game. He was on the bench for thePremier League clash with holders Liverpool which ended in a goalless draw and was also on the bench for the last league outing, a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce also told reporters that the trio of Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin will miss the Arsenal game as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. Northern Ireland international left-back Lewis is recovering from a knee injury, while Scottish winger Ryan Fraser has a groin problem. On Allan Saint-Maximin, Steve Bruce is hopeful that the Frenchman would be given the go ahead to resume training.