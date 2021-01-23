William Gallas urges Arsenal to make new signings in January

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas believes the club should make changes to the squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year. The north London giants have endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League and they have attained just 14 points from 13 games into the season.

That is already their worst ever start since the league was formed in 1992 and that has led to criticism from a certain section of the fans. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta continues to retain the support from the hierarchy and a major section of the supporters, but there is bound to be some transfer activity at the turn of the year. Speaking to Ladbrokes, Gallas said that he has yet to be convinced with the backline and talked about the lack of experience. David Luiz has been in and out of the team due to injuries and Gallas feels Bellerin does not warrant his spot on current form, he told: “They have to bring some players in. I’m still not convinced about the defenders. You need more experienced players that the ones they have. When you look at their defence, who has experience? David Luiz is injured. Maybe Hector Bellerin is one of your most experienced players at the back now, but he’s not been very good.”

Elsewhere, the Gunners have lacked the control in the midfield department this term. Thomas Partey was brought it to find the balance, but he has barely featured for them due to injuries. Gallas was critical over the performances of Xhaka, who was recently sent off for violent conduct during the 1-0 defeat to Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, he added:”Then you look in midfield. Where is their experience coming from? Granit Xhaka? I’m sorry but for me, after what I’ve seen, I think there’s something wrong with him.You can’t give away so many fouls and get so many cards. He makes too many mistakes.”