LENO MADE AVAILABLE FOR SALE – REPORT

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E_UX9VoXMAIc0Nh.jpg

German shot stopper Bernd Leno has been made available for sale ahead of the January transfer window after losing his place as the first choice Arsenal goalkeeper to summer signing Aaron Ramsdale. This is according to the report from Eurosport which stated that the Gunners are keen to sell the 29-year-old goalkeeper who would have one year left on his Arsenal contract next summer.

Leno has been the first choice Arsenal goalkeeper for the past few seasons but his place became threatened when the Gunners paid an initial fee of £24m to sign England national team shot stopper Ramsdale from Sheffield United who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

A lot of Arsenal fans were not happy with the fee paid for Ramsdale who has suffered Premier League relegation at Bournemouth and Sheffield United in the last two seasons. The Gunners could pay an additional fee of £6m for Ramsdale depending on add-ons.

In the opening weeks of his Arsenal career, Ramsdale has been able to prove his worth in goal in three matches in all competitions. To this effect, he had gotten the nod to start ahead of Leno.

Ramsdale made his Arsenal debut during the Carabao Cup second round tie with Championship leaders West Brom which ended in a 6-0 win. As a matter of fact, he has kept a clean sheet in each of his three appearances for Arsenal till date including two Premier League games. Ramsdale was in goal when Arsenal beat Norwich City 1-0 at home to record their first league win of the season. Gabonese international Pierre-EmerickAubameyang was the man responsible for the winning goal against Norwich City.

England player Ramsdale also kept a clean sheet in his second Arsenal game in the Premier League which ended in a 1-0 away win thanks to Martin Odegaard via a freekick.