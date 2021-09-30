ARSENAL MAY HAVE DONE THEIR LAST TRANSFER BUSINESS

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EQ6M7gSWoAAP24_.jpg

As the end of the summer transfer window approached, it continues to look highly unlikely that Arsenal will be signing any more players. The Gunners have already signed five players this summer and were also able to convince their prized asset Emile Smith-Rowe to put pen to paper on a new contract which will see him continue his career at the north London club for years to come but Arsenal fans still think that’s not enough. Arsenal have signed Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, and Martin Odegaard all in this summer as they try to prove to their fans that they are now set to please them and add some firepower to their squad.

/>However, the Gunners faithful believe that while those players are young and have prospects, they are not up to the quality the club need to be able to fight for titles this season. Odegaard spent last season on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid but has made a permanent return this time after he was told that he does not have a guaranteed starting spot at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. His arrival at the Emirates Stadium was initially hailed by Arsenal fans but after seeing the transfer businesses being done by other clubs, they have now claimed that the Gunners should have fine more.

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo in what has been a very exciting summer transfer window for them, while their neighbors, City, have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. Chelsea, on the other hand, have signed Romelu Lukaku but Arsenal, despite being the club to have spent the most in transfer fees among these clubs, have been warned that they may still not be able to compete against their rivals for any title this season.