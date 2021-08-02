ARSENAL MUST PAY £32M FOR RAMSDALE

Arsenal have made Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale their number one target this summer in their bid to sign a goalkeeper and they have been told to pay £32m for him. English publication The Times revealed that the Gunners have been quoted £32m as the transfer fee required to prise the shot stopper away from his club.

The Gunners are reluctant to pay the said fee for Ramsdale who only moved to Sheffield United last summer. The Blades paid £18.5m to secure his transfer from Bournemouth shortly after they suffered demotion from the English top flight.

Ramsdale has suffered two successive relegation from the Premier League as he was also a key member of the Sheffield United team that went down last season. The Blades will play their club football in the English Championship this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified England u-21 international Ramsdale as the man to fight number one Bernd Leno for the goalkeeper jersey in the Gunners starting XI. Ramsdale made the England squad to the Euro 2020 tournament but didn’t make an appearance as his team went all the way to the final.

The Times revealed that Arsenal have already had two bids turned down for Ramsdaleand that they might return for him with a third bid. Sheffield United are in a strong position as the player still has three years left from the four-year deal penned when he joined them from South Coast team Bournemouth.

It was reported that the Blades are determined to squeeze as much money as possible for Ramsdale who’s an homegrown talent in addition to being and English player. His appearance in the England squad list for the Euro 2020 tournament has also not helped the Gunners beat down the asking price for their target. Arsenal might need to pay the £32m demanded by the Blades if they want to sign the goalkeeper.