NEWCASTLE STILL HOPEFUL OF SIGNING ARSENAL YOUNGSTER

Newcastle United have continued to push forward in their attempts to convince Arsenal in letting go of their youngster Joe Willock this summer. The 21-year-old spent last season at St James’ Park and had an excellent campaign as he was in the form of his life for the Tyneside club. Willock was in such great form that he ended the last Premier League season by scoring in seven consecutive games, setting a record, and also doing so while playing most of the games coming on as a second-half substitute.

Newcastle fancy the player a lot and have promised him a lot of game time if he signs for them, something Arsenal may not be able to promise him at the moment. Although Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has vowed to put a lot of faith and belief in younger players at the club, it is still a huge doubt that Willock will have an in portent role to play at the Emirates Stadium next season and it is also one of the huge factors that are going to influence the 21-year-old’s decision in the coming days.

According to reports, the England Under-21 star is also keen to seal the move to Newcastle but is also careful not to anger the Gunners’ bosses by trying to tender a transfer request. Willock will now have to find the best way to convince Arsenal that he wishes to join Newcastle again ahead of the coming Premier League season. Arsenal may have been ready to listen to offers for Willock if Newcastle were asking for another loan move, but they want to sign him on a permanent deal and Arsenal are currently very skeptical in agreeing to those terms.

Arteta will have a huge task of convincing Willock that he has a role to play at Arsenal next season or else the player may push for an exit this summer.