Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in Rangers left back Borna Barisic, with the North London rivals set to battle it out for the talented youngster. Spurs will make a move for the £22 million rated defender in the summer as they prepare for the imminent departure of Jan Vertonghen, whilst the Gunners are hoping to reshape their squad around players like Barisic.

Ventroghen will be out of contract at the end of the season and the Belgium international has refused to sign a new deal with the club. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and his time with the club has come to a natural end.

Like Ventonghen, Japhet Tanganga is also in the last few months of his contract with the North London side, and is expected to leave. Whilst www.Betting24.dk reckon that Serie A is Vertonghen’s most likely destination, Tanganga is expected to stay in the Premier League. Having both leave with leave the club short of numbers in their defense and they are ready to make additions in that position at the end of the season.

Danny Rose, who fell out with the club in January and was subsequently sent on loan to Newcastle United. The England international is not expected to return to the club after the end of his loan with the Magpies. The club is currently looking for a potential buyer for the player. Everton and loan club Newcastle are said to be interested in the Players. The task before the Lilywhites is how to reinforce the back line during the summer transfer. The scouts are all out looking for the ideal arrivals.

Barisic has also been identified by new Arsenal boss Arteta, who is forging a new version of the club, and the club will make a move for the player in the summer.

Spurs have also registered an interest in Australian central midfielder Aron Mooy. The Brighton midfielder is seen as a direct replacement for Victor Wanyama who left the Premier league for the MLS in February. The Australia international has been an integral part of Brighton midfield. The club are currently fighting for survival in the premier league. Spurs are watching Mooy with keen interest and according to reports they will make a move for the player in the nearest future.