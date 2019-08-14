Sam Allardyce urges Arsenal to splash the cash to sign Wilfried Zaha

Former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said that Arsenal should splash a club-record fee and sign Wilfried Zaha this summer. The Gunners have held a keen interest in landing the Ivory Coast international but so far, they have failed with an opening bid of around £40m for the former Manchester United man.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Allardyce indicated that the current market situation has meant that clubs must spend more than usual on top talents. He added that Zaha will definitely be a success with the Gunners and the side should meet the Eagles £80m price tag, considering Manchester United could be prepared to pay something similar for defender Harry Maguire, who has lesser Premier League experience.“Pay the money. Time’s running out and the window is going to shut,” Allardyce told talkSPORT. If Manchester United are having to pay £90m for a centre-half, which is what they’ve been quoted for [Harry] Maguire, then this £70/80m price tag being put on Zaha is well worth it in light of the market we’re operating in today. Wilfried is proven at this level and he’d be a massive success at Arsenal. He’s ready, but Arsenal need to stop messing around like they are at the minute. Wilfried is in his prime – there’s not too many players like him about.”

Arsenal have pursued three signings during this summer’s transfer window. Gabriel Martinelli and Dani Ceballos (on loan) are set to provide the added creativity for the team but they have not managed to sort out the defence with new summer signing William Saliba due to return to Saint-Etienne on loan for the next 12 months.

Still, Emery appears focused on strengthening the attack front further than working on the defensive department and it remains to be seen whether the club are prepared to break their transfer record for Zaha. Elsewhere, the north London giants are understood to be working on a deal to pursue Everton Soares from Gremio. The attacker has been valued at around £36m.