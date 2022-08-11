PABLO MARI ON FENERBAHCE RADAR

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is a top target for Turkish Super League side Fenerbahce in the current transfer window. This is as per the latest reports in the media. Spanish centre back Mari is not in the plans of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and he’s available for a transfer. He has been strongly linked with Fenerbahce in recent days. Media outlet.

The Sun claimed that Mari is one of seven players on the transfer list at Arsenal. Mari iscurrently behind Rob Holding, Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. The Spaniard is the fifth-choice centre back at Arsenal. He spent the second half of last season at Udinese. Mari impressed during his time at the Italian Serie A club, but the move was not turned into a permanent transfer. He has featured in four of the Gunners’ six pre-season friendly games. The Spanish player made an appearance in each of the first four pre-season friendly games for the Gunners this summer. However, he has not played in the last two Arsenal games in pre-season football this summer.

Fenerbahce are in the transfer market for a new defender after Kim Min-Jae left the club to sign for Italian team Napoli and Arsenal star Mari has been targeted as the man to replace him. Media portal Haber Global confirmed that Fenerbahce are interested in signing the Gunners central defender. Apart from Mari,Marseille star Luan Peres is also a target for Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus is a big fan of Mari having worked with him during his time at Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. While they were at Flamengo, they won the league title and the Copa Libertadores.It remains to be seen if Fenerbahce want to sign Mari on a loan deal or on a permanent deal.

Apart from Fenerbahce,Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona are also interested in signing Mari this summer.