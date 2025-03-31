ARSENAL EYE €80M STRIKER DUBBED ‘NEW THIERRY HENRY’

Arsenal could finally solve their centre-forward issues this summer, with a potential move for a striker drawing comparisons to club legend Thierry Henry. The Gunners’ need for a prolific goalscorer has been evident all season, and with a new sporting director now in place, change may be on the horizon.

Andrea Berta was announced as Arsenal’s sporting director on Sunday, taking charge of squad planning and recruitment. His first major challenge will be signing a top-class striker, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Victor Gyokeres linked to the club. However, a younger name is emerging as a serious option, with reports suggesting Hugo Ekitike could be on Arsenal’s radar. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward is reportedly 99 per cent certain to leave this summer, and his style of play has drawn comparisons to Henry, Arsenal’s greatest-ever Premier League player.

Ekitike’s time in Germany has been a success, with 19 goals in 39 appearances this season. After initially joining Frankfurt on loan from PSG, the Bundesliga side made his move permanent in April 2024 for just €16.5m. Now, they are looking to cash in on their investment, setting an €80m price tag on the 22-year-old. Arsenal, alongside Manchester United and Liverpool, are said to be monitoring his situation closely, with Frankfurt’s financial strategy historically involving big-money sales of attacking talent. Both Randal Kolo Muani and Omar Marmoush have fetched significant transfer fees in recent years, and Ekitike could be the next in line.

While Ekitike’s talent is undeniable, there are concerns over whether he is worth such a hefty sum. His stint at PSG was underwhelming, leading some to question whether he is ready to lead the line for a club challenging for major trophies. Nonetheless, with the market currently lacking elite No.9s, Arsenal may see him as a gamble worth taking. His valuation on Transfermarkt sits at €55m, but Frankfurt’s stance suggests negotiations will not be easy. The Bundesliga club know that interest in the young Frenchman is growing, which strengthens their position when it comes to holding out for a premium fee.

For Arsenal, this transfer window is set to be a defining one. Mikel Arteta’s side have been close to securing the Premier League title in recent seasons but have lacked the clinical edge to get over the line. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have both struggled for consistency in front of goal, and injuries have further hampered their contributions. Arsenal’s need for a dependable striker who can deliver 20+ goals a season is no secret, and Berta’s appointment could accelerate their pursuit of the right player.

The question now is whether Ekitike is the right fit. His raw talent is evident, and his ability to play off the shoulder of defenders, cut inside, and finish with composure has led to comparisons with Henry. However, Arsenal must weigh up whether he represents the best value for money or if a more established name should be targeted instead. With the summer window fast approaching, all eyes will be on the Emirates to see if Arsenal finally secure the striker they’ve been missing.