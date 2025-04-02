SAKA SHINES ON DREAM ARSENAL RETURN

The cheers for Bukayo Saka just kept getting louder. First, his name was read among the substitutes; then he started warming up; then he entered the fray with 24 minutes left; and finally, he marked his return with a goal just seven minutes later.

More than three months since his last Arsenal appearance, Saka’s comeback could hardly have gone any better. His hamstring injury and subsequent surgery had been carefully managed, but no one could have scripted such a perfect return. Arsenal were already in control against Fulham, but his goal sealed the result in a dominant display following the international break. Rodrigo Muniz’s injury-time strike gave the visitors a late consolation, but Arsenal’s 2-1 win was never in doubt.

Mikel Arteta opted against starting Saka, but his comments earlier in the week about the England star being “ready to go” proved spot on. Saka wasted no time in proving it. Lurking at the back post, he nodded home after Gabriel Martinelli’s flick from a Mikel Merino cross, doubling Arsenal’s lead and sparking jubilant celebrations. Biting his tongue, arms raised, he seemed to signal to the fans: Fear not, I’m back. He even ran to embrace Sam Wilson, the club’s lead physical performance coach, in a touching moment that highlighted the hard work behind his return.

With a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid looming, Saka’s return could not have been better timed. Arsenal controlled the game, with Merino also getting on the scoresheet, slotting home from an Ethan Nwaneri cut-back. The 17-year-old Nwaneri was outstanding, showing confidence well beyond his years, and his assist helped Arsenal settle before half-time. After the break, the hosts dominated, peppering Fulham’s goal during a relentless 15-minute spell. But the second goal had to wait for Saka.

Despite an otherwise perfect night, Arteta will have been frustrated by two moments. First, the lapse in concentration from Myles Lewis-Skelly and William Saliba that allowed Muniz to score late on. Second, and more concerning, was Gabriel’s hamstring injury, which forced him off after just 16 minutes. The Brazilian’s potential absence could be a major blow ahead of the Madrid clash.

But ultimately, this was Saka’s night. One hundred and one days after his last game, he returned in style, reminding everyone just how crucial he is to Arsenal’s ambitions.