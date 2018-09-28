Martin Keown: Arsenal should build the team under Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal legend-turned-pundit Martin Keown has praised the attitude of Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette after starring during the 3-2 triumph over Cardiff City. The France international had impressed from the bench in the first three league games and this earned him a start versus the Bluebirds against whom he contributed a goal and an assist.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Keown was impressed with the way the Frenchman has performed since the start of the campaign and believes the Gunners should build the team around the former Lyon man, he penned: “I think special mention has to go to Alexandre Lacazette. How patient has that man been? His attitude has been impeccable.“He failed to make the French squad for the World Cup then watched from afar as they went on to lift the trophy in Russia. Emery used him as a substitute in his first three Premier League matches, then he finally gets to start against Cardiff.So, what does he do? He goes and scores the winner. Lacazette now has to play and be the person they build around. Full credit to him.”

Lacazette had found himself as a regular substitute upon the January arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and this led to suggestions that the marksman could pursue a fresh challenge away from the Emirates during the summer. However, the Frenchman had no such desire after stressing his ambition to stay put and this appears to have paid dividends with Unai Emery recently handing him a starting role.

Despite this, Lacazette has not been able to earn a recall with the France national side but it may only be a matter of a couple of months, should he continue with the same vein of form. Lacazette is likely to retain his position in the starting lineup when the Gunners take on Newcastle United on the road following the international break.