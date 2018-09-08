Matteo Guendouzi confirms he snubbed big club interest to join Arsenal

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has confirmed that he snubbed advances from Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund among others to join Arsenal this summer. The 19-year-old was a rather surprise signing from Lorient last month but he has since adjusted fantastically to become one of the regulars under manager Unai Emery.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Guendouzi confirmed that there were plenty of suitors for his signature but ultimately, he had no second thoughts about heading to the Emirates Stadium. He added that former Gunner Jeremie Aliadiere also encouraged him to join the north London giants, he said: “It’s true there were a lot of clubs interested in me — I had talks with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.“But as soon as I heard from Arsenal, the decision was very simple and I’m very happy to be here. I did speak to Jeremie about Arsenal and he said it is a place where I can progress and learn a great deal from the staff here. He always spoke very positively and that made me feel very confident in the choice that I’d made. It’s the club of my heart.”

Guendouzi was extensively used by Emery during pre-season where he impressed and this recently earned him his Premier League debut against Manchester City in the opening game of the season. During his bow, Guendouzi produced a mixed performance but he was nevertheless highlighted by many pundits as one of the positives during the 2-0 defeat to the Citizens.

Despite this, the Frenchman may not be assured of a regular starting role in the coming weeks with the club supporters among others eagerly anticipating Lucas Torreira to cement his position. The Uruguayan was only a substitute against the Citizens amid fitness concerns but he could start from the off during this weekend’s London derby against Chelsea.