ZAHA: I REALLY WANTED ARSENAL TRANSFER

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has revealed that he still thinks about his failed Arsenal transfer two seasons ago and wishes that the move had happened. The Ivory Coast international attacker was very close to joining the Gunners in the last two summer transfer windows only for the move to break down toward the closure of the window.

The Gunners were asked to pay a sum of £70 million for the Manchester United academy graduate but were reluctant to fork out such a huge sum for the star. Their reluctance to bend to Palace’s demands meant that they would have to go look for other options, and they began scouting for other possible targets.

They then discovered Nicholas Pele who was playing for French Ligue 1 side Lille and sighted him as an alternative. Lille told Arsenal that Pepe would cost them £72 million, but that they would be given the grace to make the transfer payments instalmentally. Everything was put in place and Pepe officially became an Arsenal player in that same window, but Zaha has revealed that he still wishes the transfer had happened because he wanted it.

Speaking on the failed transfer, Zaha said he knew Arsenal really wanted to sign him as they saw him as an ideal player for their playing pattern. Zaha said Arsenal approached Crystal Palace and asked the club to reduce their asking price for the Ivorian winger but they refused.

He said the failed transfer affected him mentally because he felt he was ready to move to a bigger club and advance his career. However, he also said that he has decided to not think too much about it and has also decided to not allow it to affect his football.

He has reiterated his desire to continue to play for Palace and says that for now, he is happy to wear the Palace shirt and play for the Selhurst Park club.