FABRIZIO ROMANO CONFIRMS ARSENAL’S SUMMER BUSINESS

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reportedly given a confirmation that London club Arsenal will be handling some transfer businesses when the summer transfer window opens for business in a few months. Mikel Arteta has been reported to be highly interested in adding some firepower to his squad ahead of assembling a side that will try to do better next season, and there seems to now be a confirmation that he will engage in some business activities in the window.

Romano was speaking on a YouTube channel SFeatleyTV where he gave the confirmation that will now come as a huge boost to Arsenal fans who have been clamoring for the club to venture into the summer transfer window with a strong statement of intent in order to send out a strong signal to the rest of the Premier League clubs.

One of the major departments Arsenal will be looking to strengthen is the defensive department, with the right-back position being looked at as an important position to bring in a new player for.

The future of current first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin is under huge doubt and the Spanish defender has been linked with a move to French side Paris Saint-Germain in recent months. He could be eyeing a departure from the Emirates Stadium and Arteta will have to sign a replacement for him as he looks to assemble his own squad ahead of the next campaign.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano said he is very sure that the Gunners will buy a new player to fill up the right-back position and that the club have a list they’re currently working on. One player that has been linked to Arsenal in recent times is Brighton and Hove Albion’s young right-back Tariq Lamptey, but Fabrizio Romano says the English defender is not even the first name on Arsenal’s list.