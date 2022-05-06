WEST HAM BATTLING DORTMUND FOR ARSENAL-OWNED STAR

Football London have reported that both West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Arsenal star is expected to complete a permanent move to Stuttgart, before being sold again. Mavropanos, 22, has been on loan at Stuttgart for the past two seasons. A couple of injuries limited the Greece star to just 22 outings last term – but this season he has already played 30 times, scoring an impressive five goals.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E4qYl3JWUAIJ1nh.jpg:large

The loan comes to an end this summer, but Stuttgart have the option to sign him for £2.5million; that is expected to happen, as per Football London. However, Stuttgart are now expected to sell him on and make a big profit. In what could be a loss to Arsenal, BILD claim Stuttgart rate him in the region of £21million. A new report from Football London states that West Ham and Dortmund are among those interested, ahead of the summer.

It is expensive for a player that never made the cut at Arsenal, despite Arsenal desperately needing centre-backs at the time. Instead, they have spent the best part of £75million on Ben White and Gabriel.

Selling Mavropanos for £2.5million is clearly a mistake with hindsight but there must have been a belief that he was not going to reach the level he is at right now. Is he worth £21milliom? Hardly, he lacks the experience. But if a fee could be brought down to the £15million mark by West Ham, Dortmund or any other clubs – then it is a deal worth pursuing.

Arsenal and West Ham need to sign new players this summer and they have already started making plans regarding that fact. With Arsenal yet to replace Aubameyang and Lacazette also linked with an exit, they’re expected to sign a striker. West Ham, on the other hand, are expected to lose Declan Rice so they would need to sign his replacement.