Villarreal Want To Sign Arsenal Defender This Summer

Arsenal will have a job in their hands in their bid to keep defender Pablo Mari at the club with the central defensive star attracting interest from a couple of clubs across Europe. The Spanish La Liga outfit are in the market and on the hunt for a defender who will be a direct replacement for Pau Torres who has been linked with an exit from the club.

Pau Torres has had his name among transfer rumors in the last two years and the situation does not look like it will change anytime soon given that clubs are still monitoring his situation at Villarreal and plotting a move as well.

The Villarreal defender continues to be a major target for clubs scattered in European leagues like the English Premier League, the France Ligue 1, the German Bundesliga, the Italian Serie A, as well as the La Liga where he currently plies his trade. In England, Manchester United and neighboring rivals City have the intention of signing him, while Bayern Munich and Leipzig in Germany are interested.

Italy’s Inter Milan also have an interest in him, while AS Monaco and Olympique de Marseille from France are still lurking around to find out if they can make a move for him.

One of the major reasons that may see Torres leave Villarreal in search of another club is the fact that his side has been largely inconsistent in the last months and may also miss out on playing European football next season.

And now, according to El Gol Digital, if Villarreal do fail to seal European football next season, the player will most likely leave the club, which is why reports have now emerged that Mari has been touted as the direct candidate to replace Torres if he eventually leaves in the summer.