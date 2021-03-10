ARSENAL SET RECORD WITH CITY DEFEAT

Arsenal have set an unwanted record in the Premier League after they were beaten by league leaders Manchester City on Sunday. The Gunners conceded inside two minutes to a Raheem Sterling header and that proved to be enough for Manchester City to win the game by a lone goal thereby maintaining their good record over Arsenal in the competition. With the 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City, Arsenal have not set a record of four successive home defeats to a single team in the Premier League era. The Gunners have lost their last four home games to Manchester City in the Premier League to make it eight defeats in a row in the competition against the same opponents. As a matter of fact, the eight-game losing run against Manchester City equals the record for Arsenal since league football started in England over a century ago. The record was set against Leeds United in the 70s between 1973 and 1976.The Gunners have not beaten Manchester in any of their last 11 meetings in the league. In that time, Arsenal have beaten them twice in the FA Cup semi-final.

Arsenal have now lost 11 games in the Premier League this season after the defeat to Manchester City at the weekend. The defeat also means three teams have done the double over the Gunners with 13 games still left to play. This is the first time that at least three teams have done the double over Arsenal since the 1994/95 season when four teams did the double over the capital club. Raheem Sterling was the man with the goal for Manchester City and he has a very good record against the North Londoners. The England star has scored five goals in his last six games against Arsenal in the league. Sterling has scored in each of the last three games at the home of the Gunners.