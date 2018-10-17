Unai Emery insists Arsenal can get better with their performance

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has said that the Gunners can get better with their performance following the resounding 5-1 Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday. The victory was the club’s ninth straight one across all competitions but Emery feels there is still room for improvement in terms of the showing.

He said: “I don’t think it was the best. We can get better from this performance. It depends, each match, how it is happening on the pitch in the 90 minutes. When we have scored the first goal, it’s the moment and we can play with more confidence on the pitch. We worked hard in the second half to impose this result and this position and moment on the pitch. We are happy but also calm because we know each moment, each match, is difficult. We will continue with this victory.”

Arsenal had a poor start to the campaign post the Arsene Wenger era as they suffered successive Premier League defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City. However, they have since managed to improve on their performances on a game-by-game basis and a run of six straight Premier League wins sees them occupying the final Champions League spot for the first time this season.

As such, the north London giants find themselves just a couple of points off the top of the table but there are still defensive concerns which may need to be addressed as the season goes on. Emery’s men are currently the second highest scorers during the current league campaign with 19 goals from their opening eight matches but they have possessed a similar strength at the back where they have managed just two clean sheets to date.Arsenal are scheduled to entertain Leicester City at the Emirates following the second international break of the season.