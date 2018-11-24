Unai Emery believes Alex Iwobi can still improve

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that Alex Iwobi still has room for improvement despite making another notable impact from the substitutes’ bench. The Nigeria international was handed a fresh long-term deal during the summer and he has since been a player transformed with his workrate and distribution catching the eye of the faithful and pundits alike.

Against Liverpool, Arsenal appeared on course to suffer a 1-0 defeat on Saturday but Iwobi came off the bench to make the crucial impact after he provided the through ball for Alexandre Lacazette, who levelled the scores with a sublime curler from acute range after beating goalkeeper Alisson Becker.Speaking after the game, Emery once more iterated the importance of every player within the squad but admitted he was satisfied with the impact of Iwobi. He added to suggest that the Nigerian can still improve on his goalscoring prowess, having contributed just one league goal versus Chelsea since the season began.

He said: “We need every player. The characteristics each player has is very important and Iwobi can impact high in the match. At the beginning and when he starts on the bench. Today I think he is better on the left. His impact on parts of the match like our goal I think is important. His energy ad quality is important. But he can improve, he can do better. He scored against Chelsea a lot of matches ago and I want him to be nearer the box to have chances to score more. I think he can. He is very young and is improving, but also with the ambition because he can do more.”

With the result, the Gunners played out a second-straight draw in the Premier League and this has witnessed drop down from the Champions League with Tottenham Hotspur now occupying the fourth position in the standings. Mauricio Pochettino’s side returned to winning ways on Saturday night after getting the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 3-2 scoreline.