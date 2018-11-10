Sky Sports pundit admits surprise over Arsenal’s decision on Aaron Ramsey

Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham has admitted that he is surprised about Arsenal’s decision to not reward Aaron Ramsey with a new contract. The Wales international is presently the Gunners’ longest-serving player having completed a decade of service this year but he appears set to leave the club when his existing deal concludes at the end of the season.
Ramsey is free to speak to overseas clubs when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year and reports have indicated that both AC Milan and Juventus could offer the option of a pre-contract. Should there be no success, the Welshman could yet remain in the Premier League with Manchester United deemed among the front-runners to acquire his signature next summer.
The Red Devils recently raided the Gunners to acquire the services of Alexis Sanchez in a straight-swap agreement involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan but the move has not quite worked out with the Chilean struggling to adjust to United’s style of play. Meanwhile, Ramsey has been a regular from the bench in the Premier League of late and he could assume a similar role when the Gunners welcome Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.