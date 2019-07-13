Sky Sports reporter reveals Arsenal have more money to spend on Wilfried Zaha

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that Arsenal may have more funds to spend for the summer as they are prepared to pay as much as £70m to land the signature of Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international has been earmarked as the club’s prime target to strengthen the wide attacking position but so far, the Gunners have failed with an opening bid worth £40m for his services.

In a report covered by Sky Sports, Solhekol acknowledged that the Gunners may have been bluffing with the speculated £45m budget and they may have more funds in store for the summer transfer window. He added that the club could be prepared to negotiate up to £70m for Zaha’s signature this summer, though the payments could be staggered rather than a straight-cash move.He penned: “What I have been told is that it suits Arsenal that people think they only have £45m, because when they get into negotiations over a player, the selling club is going to think Arsenal don’t have much money. What I have been told is that this is a bit of a smokescreen and Arsenal can go up to £70m to buy Wilfried Zaha.

“£70m is the point at which they would walk away. A deal that would be worth £70m in total. “We just have to take it with a pinch of salt that Arsenal only have £45m. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world. We are not talking about £300m for Neymar, this is £70m in total. I think Arsenal can do that.”

The Gunners have been relatively active in terms of negotiations for some of their targets but so far, they have landed just one recruit in the form of Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian teenager had been touted to make the switch to the Gunners over the past few months and the deal was recently made official with only a work permit left to be sorted. The same should not pose any concern, considering the 18-year-old qualifies for an Italian passport through his father.