Charlie Nicholas urges Arsenal to sell three players to boost finances

Former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas has said that the Gunners should sanction the sale of three first-team players in order to enhance the transfer kitty for the summer. The north London side failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third season running last term and this has meant that the board have restricted the pre-sales budget to just £45m for the summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Nicholas revealed that the manager has plenty of options at hand but much of the business may be reliant on player sales. He added that a new-look defence remains a necessity ahead of next season and the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, and Lucas Torreira should be sold to boost the transfer budget.He said: “We’re being slow again in the market. The manager has identified plenty of options . Defensively is the key area. I just hope we don’t delay these deals. Arsenal need to get into the market. We can’t afford someone like Aaron Wan-Bissaka but we need a whole new defence really. We need three defenders to come in which will cost £60-£70m.Who can they get out of the door? If you can get the right offer for Mesut Ozil you’d sell. Mkhitaryan can go and you want to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Torreira seems to be interested in going back to Italy. If you can get the right money : take it.”

Ozil and Mkhitaryan are currently among the top three highest earners at the club and reports have indicated that the duo could be heading through the exit door. Nonetheless, there have not been any suitors willing to match the respective price tags for the players and the club may have to accept reduced sums, if they are to consider doing business. Torreira, on the other hand, remains indispensable to the team, though he has recently acknowledged that he has found difficulties adjusting to the London life. He has been linked with a potential Serie A return with AC Milan.