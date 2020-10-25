Paul Merson speaks on Arsenal’s pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has said that Arsenal will make a big statement by signing Gabriel Magalhaes, who has been on the radar of numerous European sides. The Brazilian was on the radar of the likes of Chelsea and most recently Manchester United but reports claim that he has chosen to join the north London side.

Speaking on Starsport, Merson believes the Gunners will have done extremely well to land Gabriel, particularly with their lack of Champions League football. He added that Mikel Arteta has fared impressively since taking over the managerial role, but the Gunners are still far off from competing for the Premier League title. He told: “If Arsenal sign Gabriel Magalhaes I think it’s a big statement because of all the other clubs that were after him. If Arsenal have managed to get him in without having Champions League football to offer, I think that’s huge. I like what Mikel Arteta is doing. But there are plenty of teams around them getting better as well. Chelsea have bought amazingly well. They are going to close the gap on Liverpool next season. It could be one of the tightest league title races in a long time. But Arsenal have a long way to go to get to that level.”

Gabriel has already undergone a medical with the Gunners and reports claim that an official announcement is being delayed due to the quarantine procedure. The centre-back needs to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving from France and that is supposedly holding up the Gunners from completing the final formalities which include the presentation video.

The Gunners are expected to make more signings during the ongoing transfer window with the likes of Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette fancied to head through the exit door. Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar are among the top targets for the FA Cup holders.