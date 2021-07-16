ARSENAL DEFENDER TO MISS OLYMPICS WITH FRANCE

The highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics has continued to draw nearer gradually and the participating countries have already started preparing for the tournament by sending call-plus and invitations to the players they want to represent them at the 2020 edition of the tournament which will hold later this year. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was originally scheduled to hold last year but was moved to this year following the huge impact made by the outburst of the coronavirus pandemic especially during the beginning of last year.

Alongside Brazil, France has been one of the countries to have been working tentatively to make sure that a list of the players they want to have at the Olympics is ready very soon and according to reports, Arsenal’s French defender William Saliba is set to miss the Olympics as his club want him to report for pre-season duties later this month. Saliva was signed by Mikel Arteta for Arsenal last summer but was loaned out to get some minutes under his belt as he was not able to cement his position as a regular starter at the club since completing his transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

He is seen as a huge reinforcement by Arteta as the manager believes that the defender has a major role to play at the club ahead of the new season, especially with reports claiming that the club’s Brazilian defender David Luiz will be leaving the club this summer. If Luiz leaves Arteta will need a direct replacement for the former Chelsea central defender and with William Saliba said to officially join Arsenal and participate in his first pre-season tour with the north London club, he could be the ideal candidate to replace David Luiz in the team next season under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has already spoken of how he wishes to see Saliba finally seal his move to Arsenal and he would particularly be anticipating the defender’s arrival as it is.