Emery pays tribute to Aaron Ramsey after injury concludes his Arsenal career

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has paid tribute to midfielder Aaron Ramsey after it was confirmed that a hamstring injury would rule him out for the rest of the season. The Wales international picked up the muscular problem during the Europa League quarter-final clash against Napoli and tests have revealed that he is unlikely to recover before the campaign concludes.

Speaking in a press conference, Emery confirmed that the attacker won’t be featuring for the club anymore following the injury, considering he has agreed to join Juventus at the end of the season, he said: “We can’t use him, injuries come for players like that and we have players who can play. But he was in a good moment when he took this injury.“I had a good experience with him, he transmitted his energy and his heart is red like Arsenal. I wanted to enjoy this with him. I said to him I wanted to do something important with you. Aaron played so many years here, he is so important for the club and the players because he did so much for the new players. He has a great mentality. I will miss him a lot – we have good memories.”

Injury setbacks have been a constant case with Ramsey since the double-legged break against Stoke City nine years ago and the same has eventually ruled him out for the campaign. As such, the north London side will have to cope without one more creative player for the remaining weeks of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can achieve their objective.

The Capital outfit are currently two points behind Chelsea in the race for the fourth position, and their prospects of sealing Champions League football through the league are basically dependent on the latter dropping points in one of the remaining two games. Otherwise, they need to win the Europa League title to achieve the same objective but that requires them to overcome Valencia at the semi-final stage before facing either Eintracht Frankfurt or Chelsea in the final.