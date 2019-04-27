Alex Iwobi insists Mesut Ozil always creates chances for Arsenal

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has spoken about Mesut Ozil in the positive light by saying that the German footballer has always been producing chances on the playing field. The 30-year-old has earned his fair of criticism from the Gunners’ faithful over the past 18 months but Iwobi has stressed that the midfielder remains a vital figure in the club’s ranks.

In a report covered by The Mirror, Iwobi said that Ozil has always been a creative player in the Gunners attack, though the supporters have not entirely appreciated his showing, he said: “Fans sometimes don’t appreciate what he gives to the team. I don’t know the stats but with Mesut in the team you are always going to get at least three chances a game from him. He always provides an excellent pass or something, a good move or play that leads to a goal, or almost leads to a goal. Mesut is a great player and he also works hard off the ball.” At the beginning of the year, Ozil found himself out of contention for a regular starting role under Unai Emery and it appeared that the German could be forced through the exit door at the end of the season. However, the former Real Madrid star has managed to win over the manager thereafter with consistent performances but that has not entirely shaded the criticism from a section of the faithful.

The north London club are currently preparing to part ways with Aaron Ramsey when his contract expires during the summer and there have been suggestions that the Welshman should have been given priority for a contract extension ahead of Ozil. Arsenal are currently three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea on the table, but they can leapfrog them when they face Watford on the road on Monday night. The Gunners have two games in hand over the west London side.