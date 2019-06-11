Didier Deschamps explains absence of Arsenal star from France squad

France coach Didier Deschamps has said that it was a tough choice to omit Alexandre Lacazette from the squad for the forthcoming internationals. The France international has struggled to earn a regular call-up to the national squad despite his consistent performances at the club level and he has once more faced the same circumstance with Wissam Ben Yedder getting the nod ahead of him.

Speaking in a press conference, Deschamps said that Lacazette has every chance of making the squad in the future and it was his personal choice to choice Ben Yedder, considering the marksman fared better than Lacazette in terms of the scoring through the season, he said: “There’s no reason for us not to see him again. I had a difficult choice to make, with Ben Yedder coming out of a big season too.“You have the right to have a preference for Alexandre, like others have for Wissam. I had a choice to make and I chose Wissam. He has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season. He scored in big games, he knows how to play in alone in attack. He’s named in this group of attackers as another option at one time or another.”

Lacazette has found himself frustrated with the reduced gametime with the national team over the years and the trend appears set to continue for the summer at the least with Deschamps going with most of the regulars from the last World Cup. France are scheduled to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly game at the beginning of next month and thereafter, they have European qualifiers against Cyprus and Andorra – both of which they should win with ease.

On the other hand, Lacazette would be free for the summer but before that, he has the opportunity to finish the season on a high with Arsenal. The north London club are scheduled to face Chelsea in the Europa League final next week and Lacazette could remain pivotal to the Gunners’ prevailing with a trophy in their hands.