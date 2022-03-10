                             CITY STAR LINKED WITH SHOCK MOVE TO ARSENAL

In what appears to be a somewhat unbelievable story, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a surprise move to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are still looking for options to sign this summer as they wish to replace the departed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and their hunt has led them directly to Jesus. Although it is hard to imagine Jesus signing for Arsenal, the last couple of years have shown us that there is nothing impossible in football.

The fact that Aubameyang was allowed to leave and is scoring for fun at Barca and Lacazette and Nketiah, both of whom are out of contract in June, and are certainly not scoring, makes the attacking department at the Emirates a real story.

It would be a brave punter to bet on who that centre forward or forwards might be, though you may find some options here, with so many options being touted. Certainly, Dominic Calvert Lewin fits the bill for many but Canadian star Jonathan David, who seems likely to quite Ligue 1 and Arteta is said to favour him as well as Real Sociedad’s Swedish star, Aleksander Isak are also linked. Of the three, David looks the likeliest to be in Arsenal’s price bracket, with Isak’s release clause set so high and Everton under no pressure to sell their star (when fit) man.

All three do fit the more mobile focal point and each is at the right age and profile for Edu and Arteta. This seems to have seen Arsenal target players with huge potential, willing to be coached at Arsenal to the next level and to reach their peak in North London. Interestingly however, a new name has been thrown into the hat by former England and United legend Rio Ferdinand. I am not sure whether the BT Sports pundit is serious or perhaps trying to wind up the fans of his old rivals Man City, but Ferdinand feels Arsenal should make a bold move for Gabriel Jesus.