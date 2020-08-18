Arteta: No Rush on Lacazette’s Contract

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that there is no need to rush in the case of Alexandre Lacazette regarding his contract extension – but he will be definitely having a discussion with the player once the things have been settled down.

He joined the club on 2017 from Lyon and signed a five year deal with the club. He still has two years left in his contract as there isn’t any need to speed up the process of extension. Whereas in the case of Bukayo Saka and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the decisions needs to be taken with sudden action as it regards their future at Arsenal.

Lacazette has been linked with interests from the Spanish club Atletico Madrid and Arteta is aware that the player’s need to be given more attention as the potential transfer rumours are going on. The speculation hasn’t been helped by the rumours that Online Casino Snoop, who have close ties to Atletico, were looking to help finance a move for a marquee player such as the big Frenchman.

Arteta also had a few words of praise for him and had said that even before he entered the team as a manager he has liked him as he brings his quality and ability to help the team to rise up. “We have to have a chat about the next step with him and get his idea, his feeling. As I said, I am really happy with him. But now we are in a crucial moment, there is no time to talk about a lot of contractual situations. We still have time and we will do it in the right moment,” said Arteta.

In the final match of the Premier League season against Wolves, he managed to score a goal as the team won the match for 2–0 and it sealed their fourth consecutive victory across all the competitions, and was enough to guarantee them a place in the Europa League next season. Hopefully Lacazette will still be a Gunner when the season kicks off again in mid September.