Arteta confident of Arsenal’s title push this season

After years of struggling to compete against the big boys in the Premier League, Arsenal are finally starting to come good and they are in the pole position as the campaign resumes following the conclusion of the World Cup. The Gunners are the top of the Premier League action and they take on rivals West Ham in the match immediately after the resumption of the league action. Mikel Arteta had to take a lot of criticism in the years leading up to the current situation. The Spaniard feels that Arsenal are finally ready to put together a title challenge.

One of the primary reasons behind Arsenal being unable to compete with the best names in the business was the lack of financial input into the squad. Arteta, though, has not spent a huge amount of money and he has slowly transformed the team. The former Manchester City assistant manager has also been given a lot of time and patience from the Arsenal owners. Arsenal get back to action with a couple of friendly games against the likes of Juventus and AC Milan before going up against West Ham. This will be a major test for the Gunners but home advantage should give them reason to expect three points from the match.

Arteta says that Arsenal are in excellent position to push for the title this time around. Arsenal last won the league title back in 2004. “I think we’re in a really good place. Everybody is in a high emotional state because we are where we want to be which is the top of the league. I think we have deserved to be in the position that we’re in with the way we have played and approached games. This window has been to reinforce the position that we’re in,” said Arteta.