Arsene Wenger Backs Mohamed Salah To Impress At The World Cup

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has spoken fondly about Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah, who he reckons as one of the best players in Europe on present form. The 25-year-old has been a revelation during his maiden season with Liverpool, and he has already contributed 35 goals across all competitions for the club.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Wenger was asked about the impact of Salah in this season’s Premier League, to which he replied: “For me, he’s one of the best players in Europe at the moment. He can score goals against anybody because in England. You have many good defenders and he’s top scorer in the Premier League. He’s scored in Italy and in England. So overall, I think to keep him quiet will be very difficult at the World Cup.”

Salah has already eclipsed Fernando Torres’ record for the most goals in a debut season for the Reds, and he could possibly have the opportunity of breaking another all-time record held by club favourites Ian Rush. The Welshman notched 47 goals during the Reds’ historic treble-winning season in 1983/84, and Salah is now just 13 goals shy of surpassing this feat.

Nevertheless, Salah’s main focus for the season should be on helping his side finish in the top-four of the Premier League, whilst making a possible challenge for the Champions League crown. The Merseyside outfit have been pitted against Manchester City in the quarter-final stage, and the tie could go either way, considering both sides have won one league game apiece this term.

Following the club’s duties, Salah will be representing Egypt at the World Cup finals in Russia, and the country’s chances of progressing beyond the group stage are likely to be dependent on the winger’s performance. The Pharaohs have been pitted against hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in Group A of the global tournament.