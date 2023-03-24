Arsenal’s Bid for Transfers in January 2023

There is much going on for the top team of the Premier League, Arsenal. As the January transfer window has opened up, Arsenal was hoping to rope in Youssoufa Moukoko, striker of Borussia Dortmund. However, it seems that the young footballer would be looking at Barcelona where he might join as a free agent. He might also consider renewing his contract with Dortmund.

The club was also considering Mykhaylo Mudryk, the acclaimed winger from Shakhtar Donetsk. There too they seem to have come across a stumbling block. They had put in a bid but that has not been accepted. Rumors are that Chelsea has put in a bid as well and probably that is the agreement that will go through. The Gunners do have an advantage over the Blues team, however. Hence there are chances that the Ukraine footballer might land with them by the time the transfer window closes end of January.

Arsenal has no limitation on funds though. Stan Kroenke, the owner has recently expanded business interests in the US. He has acquired a mall in Los Angeles with a deal of £270million. This deal shows that the investor is growing his portfolio and commercial interests. The Village mall acquired in LA opens up more marketing opportunities for the Arsenal team and its fans.

With this retail space, there will be more commercial avenues for the team. Their merchandise sale will have a larger market in the US. It is also rumored that Kroenke’s might take up commercial space in North London for Arsenal. All this will increase the commercial viability of the team. Of course, their performance in the current PL season will make a difference as well.

Currently, Arsenal and Manchester City are contesting for the top position on the leaderboard this season of the Premier League. Hence, the players who come in via transfers will also have key roles to play.