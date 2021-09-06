ARSENAL TARGET EXPECTED TO SIGN A NEW DEAL IN COMING DAYS

It was reported some days ago that English Premier League side Arsenal were interested in signing a striker and that they had set their sights on striking a deal with Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan for the signing of their forward Lautaro Martinez. The Argentina international striker has been linked with an exit from the San Siro amid reports that the club are currently in a financial crisis and need to sell players to raise funds and avoid going into liquidation. The Italian Serie A Champions have already sanctioned the sale of star striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and were also said to be willing to listen to offers for Martinez but that seems to have changed

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that he expects Martinez to sign a new contract extension at the club despite reports strongly suggesting otherwise. Martinez and Lukaku formed a great strike partnership last season for Inter as they went on to fire the club to a first Serie A title in so many years. However, they will be playing for different clubs this season as Lukaku has already all but sealed his transfer to England; a return to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal were said to be in the running to sign Martinez this summer and were expected to open negotiations with Inter Milan to that effect but they did not do that. And it will now come as a major transfer blow to the north London club as they will no longer be able to sign the Copa America winner following the latest development.

Martinez’s agent aimed earlier in the week that his client loves Inter Milan and is willing to stay at the club for at least one more season, meaning that if he doesn’t move this summer, he could be dealing his transfer to another club in the next one.