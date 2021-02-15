Alexandre Lacazette contract talks on hold, confirms Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the future of striker Alexandre Lacazette will be decided only in the summer, as no contract talks are being held at the moment. The Frenchman’s contract with Arsenal runs out in the summer and the club has had a lot of experiences when it comes to leading players leave on a free due to the failure to agree terms with a new contract. It appears that history seems to be repeating with Alexandre Lacazette, who will be able to discuss terms with a foreign club.

The striker has been one of the top scorers for Arsenal this season. He has managed nine goals in 19 appearances, as the gunners have been able to soften the blow of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being unavailable for a decent part of the campaign. After recently agreeing to a new contract,Aubameyang has been hit by a number of injury problems and he has only scored five goals in all competitions this season. Lacazette once again proved his worth to the team by scoring in the 4-0 victory over West Brom during the weekend.Arteta has been able to oversee a major improvement in results. Just a few weeks ago,Arteta was in great danger of being sacked owing to a poor set of results.

Lacazette scoring five times in the last four matches for Arsenal has been crucial in the club’s revival.“We have not talked about anything related to his contract. I am delighted with the way he has performed because he is scoring, has the form and energy at the moment so he needs to keep doing that.We will talk in the summer and make a decision then. He was great. He needed that confidence with the goals. His work rate is always there, he’s always fighting for the team but he needed that luck for the ball to land to him in the right moments,” said Arteta.