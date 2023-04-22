Arsenal Players Were Ecstatic with the Win

This moment will reverberate throughout the years if Arsenal does what seems increasingly likely with each passing week. All of the best campaigns that win titles have those fleeting moments that set the course of fate: It was difficult not to feel that Reiss Nelson had conjured one as Arsenal’s substitutes and coaching staff piled onto the field in delirium. The Emirates stands were a blur of limbs and face rarely seen.

Against a Bournemouth team that, despite all odds, had led most of the game, Arsenal might have felt better about regaining parity from two goals down. However, in reality, a draw would never satisfy. It would have reduced Manchester City’s lead to three points and tipped the balance and momentum back in their favor. The fact was that they needed something when Martin Degaard stepped up to take their 17th corner with the seventh minute of added time almost up; how Nelson handed it out.

In his first Premier League game since November, he had already made an impression, setting up Ben White’s equalizer moments after making his debut. A player who rarely gets the chance to shine now had a split second to get everything right as Marcos Senesi’s headed clearance got to him at the 18-yard line. His chested control was good enough, and he had time to make an angle for his left foot because no one was there to challenge him. The players of Bournemouth collapsed into various piles; knowing that incidents like this can decide everything, Arsenal fans hurled themselves around in ecstasy.

The visitors barely had time to restart, which may have been a blessing: They scored within 9.11 seconds of starting the game, making it appear impossible for the occasion to generate a more significant topic of conversation at the time. It reminded me of that pivotal afternoon in 1993 when Steve Bruce defeated Sheffield Wednesday, making the end of a 26-year drought almost inevitable. Although Arsenal’s lack has been milder, they will undoubtedly believe that the conditions are right for them to end it within the next three months.