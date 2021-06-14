ARSENAL MIDFIELDER REPORTEDLY WANTS TO LEAVE THIS SUMMER

It is expected to be a long summer for Premier League club Arsenal who have lined up a summer rebuild that will see them let go of a couple of players and have also planned to sign their replacements. However, they are in a very precarious situation at the moment and will find it very hard to attract their first-choice transfer targets this summer because they have missed the chance to participate in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Champions League is always a competition that every footballer wants to play in and win, and if they are going to sign for a club, it is also a criterion that influences the club they eventually choose to sign for. It’s the current situation at the Emirates Stadium, with midfielder Granit Xhaka reportedly expressing his desire to leave the club in search of Champions League football.

The Switzerland international midfielder has grown frustrated with life at Arsenal and is reportedly now ready to leave the club, with reports suggesting that he could hand in a transfer request before the summer transfer window officially opens in a few weeks.

Turkish club Beşkitas have shown an interest in him and if he accepts their offer he could link up with his former teammate Mesut Özil in the Turkish Super Lig. However, he is expected to be more interested in moving to a club in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe as he would get more assurance of playing in the Champions League by then.

Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan have also both shown interest in the midfield star and even though nothing concrete has materialized from the rumors, it is possible that he moves to Italy in the near future and if he joins one of those clubs, his desire of playing in Europe would be achieved.