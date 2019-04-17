Arsenal Head to Dubai for Warm Weather Training

The international break for Arsenal comes at a crucial time with the team having to prepare for the Europa League and the Premier League with utmost sincerity. Even though in number of regular first-team players have been on international duty, manager Unai Emery has decided to use the break in order to schedule a warm weather training camp in the Middle East. Arsenal recently took 23 of the players for this trip to Dubai, where they have been able to schedule a friendly match against Al Nasr. This match will be on a Tuesday before Arsenal get back to England so that they can return to Premier League action.

Aside from this friendly match, Arsenal will be involved in a number of open training sessions in this trip. Manager Unai Emery says that he is very confident that it was a good decision to pick an abroad destination to boost the morale of the players. The final leg of the 2018-19 campaign promises to be quite interesting, as Arsenal have been able to close the gap on the top three places with great consistency in the last few months. The Gunners are now just one point behind Spurs coming into the international break. Since the pressure will be high in the next two months of action, this break serves as a great way to get some fitness and rejuvenation under the belt. It will be great to get some warm weather training and break up the usual routine as we enter the final stage of the season . The facilities in Dubai are fantastic and it will be an honour to be part of the formal opening ceremony for the new Stadium,” said Emery. “The bespoke decal showcases the Arsenal crest and features Lucas Torreira, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette,” said an official statement from Emirates, who took the players in a A380 plane.