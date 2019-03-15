Tony Cascarino urges Alexandre Lacazette to learn from Romelu Lukaku

Times journalist Tony Cascarino has urged Alexandre Lacazette to learn from Romelu Lukaku’s performances in recent matches. The Arsenal striker was guilty of squandering two clear-cut chances in the 1-1 derby draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and one of those included a tame effort with his left foot.

In a report covered by The Times, former Chelsea ace Cascarino has said that Lacazette can learn from recent exploits of Lukaku, who has improved his goalscoring prowess under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He added that the Manchester United ace has vastly improved on his finishing with his weaker right foot and Lacazette should take up a similar challenge in training.



He penned: “It has been great to see Romelu Lukaku playing with confidence in recent weeks. He has clearly been working on his finishing with his weaker right foot and it is paying off. Three of his past four goals have come with his right foot and they have all been exceptional finishes. Training with a former deadly finisher in the manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has clearly helped him. You can tell he’s feeling good because he’s taking his chances first time — seeing an opportunity and burying it in the bottom corner. I wish Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette would work on his left-foot finishing in the same way.”

Lacazette has been in good scoring for the Gunners during the ongoing season and he has already amassed 12 goals in the Premier League alone. Still, he has gone through occasions where he has simply struggled upfront and that has somewhat come about from the reluctance to shot with the weaker left foot.

The Frenchman will miss the upcoming Europa League round of 16 clash at Rennes due to a three-man ban for the reckless elbow challenge during the previous stage against BATE Borisov. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should return to the starting lineup in the Frenchman’s place. Aubameyang will be keen to make amends after missing a penalty late on during the north London derby.