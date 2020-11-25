WILLIAN TIPS ARTETA FOR MANAGERIAL GREATNESS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is on course to become one of the best managers in the world according to one of his players. Brazilian international Willian became an Arsenal player in the summer after his free transfer move was sanctioned byArteta and he has backed the Spanish tactician to be a managerial great.

Willian believes that Mikel Arteta has all the right qualities to attain greatness in his managerial career. He talked about Arteta in an interview with FourFourTwo. The Brazilian has chosen the perfect time to throw his weight behind Arteta after the Gunners boss came under severe criticisms from the Gunners faithfuls after the poor resulted posted by his team shortly before the international break. Arteta and his Arsenal players were effortlessly outclassed by Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium. Inspired by England international Jack Grealish, Aston Villa tore their hosts to shreds especially in the second half.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 as the former European champions inflicted a second successive home defeat on their opponents. Arsenal startletBukayo Saka put through his own net to give Villa a first half advantage before a second half brace from striker Ollie Watkins gave the visitors a commanding win over the North Londoners.

The loss to Aston Villa means that Mikel Arteta and his players have won four matches and lost four matches from the eight Premier League games played this season. The defeat heaped a lot of pressure on Arteta especially from the fans as they were brought back down to earth after the highs of the penultimate gameweek. T

he Gunners broke their away jinx against the big six with the 1-0 win at the home of Manchester United. The mood at Arsenal was at 100 at the end of the Manchester United game but that has swiftly dropped to ZERO with the poor Aston Villa result.