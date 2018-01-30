Wenger happy with comeback against Liverpool

A thrilling match was in for fans inside the Emirates stadium on Friday night as Arsenal were involved in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool. It could have been a much more difficult result for the gunners had it not been for the excellent comeback from Arsenal just at the start of the second half. After going down to goals from Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah, things looked extremely difficult and worse for Arsenal. Yet, the team came back with the likes of Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and Granit Xhaka coming up with the equaliser. After the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left disappointed at not being able to take three points from this match even after scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger felt that his team had a couple of bad moments in the game and Liverpool were able to capitalise on the situations. Yet, the Frenchman is extremely pleased with the response from his team. Arsenal were able to transform the 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 advantage early in the second half, but they were unable to hold onto this advantage with Roberto Firmino scoring with around 20 minutes of normal time left. Arsenal now have to look forward to a game against Crystal Palace just after the Boxing Day fixtures.



“It was a thrilling game. I am frustrated at not winning, but that is the type of game you want in the Premier League. We played frozen with fear and not at our level in the first half. In the second half we played at our level. The good thing is that overall we did not give up. The spirit is fantastic. On that front, I am proud of the players. It shows a strong mentality. We have the capacity to respond. What you want is for the team to realise that we have to start from the first minute,” said Wenger.