David Luiz has accepted that he is the reason for Arsenal’s loss against Manchester City. In the match against Manchester City towards the end of the season, they lost to City 3–0, with the defence (led by Luiz) not up to mark, and at fault for all three of the goals Arsenal went on to concede.

With his performance at the match, many have said that he will be not having any furthermore future at Arsenal. His contract will be coming to an end at this season but the player wishes to stay at North London for one more season, and the fact that he was instrumental in bringing fellow Brazilian Gabriel to the club seems to suggest he will still be plying his trade at the Emirates for a few more months yet.

In the match against City, in the 24th minute, he made a mistake which helped City’s opener to score a goal. Later in the second half, he was given a red card which resulted in penalty giving City another chance to score. In the post-match session, he says that he is the one to blame for the loss of the club.

Luiz said that he wished to have taken at different decisions in the past few months. The only thing that bothered him was the contract and he is not using it as an excuse and is accepting the loss as his fault. He loves to play in North London and that’s why he has been training hard. He wants to stay at Arsenal and even Arsenal manager Arteta wishes the same – which is why bestsportsbooks.co have him as more likely to stay than to leave.

He also said that nobody has asked him to speak out it was his decision to come over here and own his mistake. He said the loss was his only fault it was neither the managers nor the players who were amazing on the pitch.

Perhaps Arsenal were a little unlucky against Manchester City, but it was a key turning point in their quest for a Champions League spot. In the match against Manchester City, Arsenal lost two players to injuries, Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the post-match session after the game against City has refused to blame only Luiz for his mistakes. He said that everything went wrong today from the first minute of playing.

On Luiz, Arteta sad: “He is someone that is very honest and straight forward. My opinion on David Luiz hasn’t changed. It won’t change because he had a difficult performance tonight.”

Will he still be there at Christmas? Lets wait and see.