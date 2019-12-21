Gabriel Martinelli thanks Arsenal teammate for helping him to settle

Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli has thanked Arsenal teammate Emiliano Martinez for helping him to adapt to the new surroundings. The 18-year-old joined the Gunners from Brazilian minnows Ituano during the summer and he has since made a good impression with seven goals scored across all competitions.

Speaking to Arsenal TV, Martinelli said that he is not surprised by the early success with the north London side and has always dreamt of making the grade at a top outfit. He added that he has been aided by Emiliano Martinez to adjust to the new language while his family, who are staying with him, ensure that he keeps his feet on the ground.He told: “No, I’m not surprised. It’s what I wanted, what I dreamed about, to sign for a big club. I’ve gotten used to everything – the weather, the team and I think I’ve settled in well. I think I’ve started well because I’m working very hard. I have to thank Emi because he is helping me a lot. My family is always here with me to keep my feet on the ground . If I carry on like this, the rewards will come. Working very hard, always trying to win matches for the team and always giving my all on the pitch.”

Martinelli’s success has come exclusively in the Cup competitions where he has scored seven goals from just five starts. In terms of the Premier League, he has yet to feature from the starting XI and has been restricted to a few cameos, where he has not been able to make the difference. Still, there are no doubts regarding his extreme potential and it remains to be seen whether he can push for a starting berth in the top-flight when the Gunners get to the congested schedule during the festive period. Arsenal entertain Brighton & Hove Albion during the weekend’s league fixture.