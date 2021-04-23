EVERTON QUARTET BACK FOR ARSENAL CLASH

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he’s almost back to full complement of his team after four players returned to full training in time for the trip to face Arsenal on Friday night.

Ancelotti told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Arsenal game at the Emirates Stadium that the quartet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Fabian Delph, Bernard and Yerry Mina are available for selection ahead of the Arsenal game.

England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the leading goalscorer at Everton this season. The Three Lions striker is back in contention after missing the last two games in the Premier League. Calvert-Lewin is fit for the Arsenal game after missing the Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur matches due to the groin injury picked up in training. Without him in the team, Everton drew those two games, scoring just two goals. The two draws took the Toffees' winless run to six games in all competitions.

Just like what’s obtainable with Calvert-Lewin, Colombian international central defender Yerry Mina has also recovered from a groin problem. Brazilian winger Bernard is fit after a muscle injury, while Englishman Fabian Delph is also in contention for the trip to London after recovering from tendon problem.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not fortunate as his Everton counterpart as he has a rising injury list on his hands due to the inclusion of Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette in the treatment room from the last game against Fulham on Sunday. The ex-Lyon striker was subbed off in the second half after picking up a hamstring problem.

Lacazette will join other Arsenal players like David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kieran Tierney in missing the game, while midfielder Martin Odegaard is doubtful with an ankle issue. Odegaard is on loan at Arsenal from Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid.