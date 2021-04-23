EVERTON DUO OUT OF ARSENAL CLASH

Two Everton players have been confirmed as sure absentees for the Arsenal game in the Premier League later this week. Hosts Arsenal take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night with either teams hoping to get the win that would take them closer to the leading pack in the chase for European football next season.

The Toffees will have to navigate the league encounter against the North London giants without the duo of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Frenchman Doucoure was a regular in the Everton starting XI before he suffered an ankle injury earlier this year. The ex-Watford midfielder is still a few weeks away from returning to full fitness. On his part, Gbamin has struggled to play for Everton since joining the club at the start of last season. The midfielder has missed several months as a result of knee problem though he’s gradually working his way back to full fitness.

Apart from those two midfielders, all the other Everton players are fit for selection ahead of the Arsenal game after the quartet of Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Fabian Delph and Bernard recovered from their respective injuries in time for the league encounter with the Gunners. The Gunners are tipped to edge it, with powerplay making them odds-on to take all 3 points.

Topscorer Calvert-Lewin missed the last two games in the league with a groin problem but he’s back to boost the Everton attack for the Arsenal game. He is the leading goalscorer at Everton this season with 14 goals in the league. The English striker missed the Brighton and Spurs games as a result of the injury.

Midfielder Delph is also back from tendon injury and he’s expected to be in the squad for the trip to Arsenal. Brazilian winger Bernard has also recovered from the muscle injury that kept him out of the last game, while Colombian defender Mina is back after his recent groin problem.