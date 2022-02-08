BARTON LAUDS UNITED FANS AGAINST ARSENAL

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was impressed with the Leeds United supporters and the atmosphere they created during the Premier League clash with Arsenal. Joey Barton took to his official Twitter account to praise the Leeds United for sticking with their team in difficult circumstances.

Joey Barton described the Leeds United support as proper fans for staying with their team despite being outclassed by the Gunners.

The Leeds United fans had little to shout about in the first 45 minutes as Arsenal blew them away with goals from Gabriel Martinelli (brace) and Bukayo Saka.

Brazilian attacker Martinelli was the star of the first half as he took his Premier League tally to three goals in two games. He had earlier scored the first goal of the last game, a 2-0 home win over West Ham United.

His two goals against Leeds United took his overall Premier League tally to four goals before England international Saka added his third league goal of the season to make it a comprehensive scoreline.

Leeds United fans had something to shout about briefly in the second half when Arsenal defender Ben White was penalised for a foul in the box and Raphinha stepped up to score the resulting penalty for his eighth league goal of the season.

Brazilian national star Raphinha has been the shining light for Leeds United in what’s increasingly becoming a difficult season for the Whites. His goal gave Leeds United hope in the second half but Arsenal substitute Emile Smith-Rowe made sure that the goal from Raphinha would be mere consolation for the Whites after the two-goal England international scored the fourth Arsenal goal to wrap up the win off the assist from Martin Odegaard. Emile Smith-Rowe is now the leading goalscorer for the Gunners in all competitions with eight goals including seven league goals.